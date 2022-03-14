Rick Springfield coming to casino this June

SALAMANCA — The sounds of a generation will come alive when the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino presents an evening with Rick Springfield inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Tickets start at $25 and go on sale this Friday at noon.
Rick Springfield has built an enduring legacy and a loyal fan base across a music and acting career that has spanned more than 40 years. After starting his career in his native Australia, first as a member of the band Zoot and then as a solo artist, Springfield moved to the United States in the 1970s.
Springfield rocketed to superstardom in 1981 with his hit single “Jessie’s Girl,” which reached No. 1 on the charts. The song also earned Springfield a Grammy Award for “Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.” Other hit singles included “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart” and “Love Somebody.”
In addition to his music, Springfield became a household name for his acting appearances, most notably on the daytime drama “General Hospital.” Other appearances have included “True Detective,” “Californication,” “Supernatural” and “Hot in Cleveland.”
Springfield’s autobiography “Late, Late at Night: A Memoir” hit The New York Times Best Seller List in 2010 and was included in Rolling Stone’s list of “The 25 Great Rock Memoirs of All Time.”
Springfield has continued to write, record, act and perform live shows, drawing throngs of adoring fans to each performance.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.