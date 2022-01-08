SALAMANCA — As renovations breathe new life into the historic Nies Block building, the project nears completion.
Located on the corner of Main and River streets, the building will offer the community additional housing and retail space. Owner Gary Marchiori said the building, located at 63-75 Main St., is now River Place Salamanca and the rental units upstairs are called River Place Apartments.
Marchiori’s intentions are to have retail stores and a restaurant on the ground floor accessible from the lobby. He said the apartments upstairs will be quiet, up-to-date accommodations for people.
“We want to attract people who live and/or work in Salamanca and want more modern accommodation,” he said.
Marchiori said renovations continue upstairs, but 10 of the 18 apartments are completely finished and occupied. He said they’ll probably have four more completed by February.
According to Marchiori, significant upgrades have been made including new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, new lighting, new smoke detection equipment and alarm systems throughout the building.
Everything in the common laundry area on the second floor has been replaced, Marchiori said. Ceramic tile has replaced the old flooring of the lobby and entrances on the second and third floors, as well as many of the kitchens and bathrooms.
The old electric heating has been replaced throughout the building with modern, efficient electric heat and new HVAC has been installed, Marchiori explained. The lobby now has a working elevator and a mural on display commemorating the construction of the building in 1891.
Marchiori is bringing some of the building’s beautiful historical elements back to life including the prism glass in the transoms of the first floor, iron columns and certain pilasters. He said it’s unfortunate that a lot of those elements, as well as an elevator and central staircase, were removed during the last renovation in the 1980s.
Other major work includes washing, repointing and restoring the bricks last summer. He said all the exterior windows have been replaced, except the original apartment house windows that were restored in place. Many of the hardwood floors have been kept, as well as the plaster ceilings and walls that were primarily intact.
Marchiori said work is still being done on the first floor with more commercial tenants coming. He said more than 60 percent of the first floor is now rented with 50 percent occupied by the Silver Bells Holiday Shop. He said another retail store is going in at 67 Main that is already renovated.
Future improvements include a new roof and indirect lighting for commercial signage. He’s also working with the city on parking and access to the building.
“Our desire for downtown is to have a small coffee shop, sandwiches and light foods in number 63, which is the closest to the (Allegany River). We are working on that renovation next,” he said. “That unit ties directly to the lobby through its glass doors, so residents will be able to use the coffee shop as a breakfast and lunch place.”
Marchiori said the building was previously owned by the Rural Revitalization Corporation, a non-profit housing agency out of Olean. With New York state approval, he acquired the building and took it as private ownership. He said the originally estimated $500,000 restoration project will nearly double in total improvements. A $450,000 grant from the Empire State Development Corporation assisted in financing the project.
His interest in historic renovation and the opportunity to manage a project like this prompted him to purchase the building built by Charles Nies in 1891. He said the building is currently in the final phase of historic designation with the National Park Service.
Marchiori purchased the building in September 2018 and work began very slowly with dismantling apartments shortly thereafter. He is using a combination of local and Buffalo contractors and has two full-time employees, Jeremy Pearl and Tim Waite, who are working primarily on the apartments.
“It’s been more than three years of work and we continue on, but all the apartments will be completed this year as well as the first floor renovations,” he said.
Marchiori is hoping for a grand opening this summer when the renovations are expected to be completed. He said Todd VanDyke Real Estate Agency, in Great Valley, is coordinating the lease work for the 18 units that are primarily one-bedroom apartments.
“It’s a positive for downtown Salamanca and we are certainly trying to make this successful,” he said of the revitalized building. “I think the residents have been happy with the changes and we get a lot of inquiries. The advantage is the place is a walkout downtown so residents can walk to the post office, bank and supermarket that are all within a couple of blocks.”
Although Marchiori is not a native of Western New York, he has lived in Amherst since 1983 and said his interest in the Southern Tier has been long-term. He’s president of EnergyMark LLC, in Williamsville, and works primarily in the energy business with natural gas and electricity distribution. In addition to the Nies Block building, he has some properties in the town of Humphrey and Ellicottville.