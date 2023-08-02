Fall semester classes at SUNY Jamestown Community College begin Aug. 21, and the opportunity to apply will close Aug. 14. In-person student services are available at all JCC locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Incoming students are encouraged to take advantage of upcoming events designed to help them feel welcome and get their college careers off to a strong start.
Advisement and registration information is available, and appointments can be scheduled online at sunyjcc.edu/advising. Those ready to register for classes and learn about their JCC student accounts are invited to attend one of the remaining Accepted Student Days — Aug. 8 on the Cattaraugus County campus, and Aug. 3 and 10 on the Jamestown campus.
Accepted students can also register for classes on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18. Students should check in at the Counseling and Career Center on these days.
Once registered, all new students should plan to attend a mandatory New Student Orientation the week before classes begin. Students can choose to attend in-person or online, and will gain information on JCC technologies, academic and holistic support, life as a college student, financial aid, campus safety and how to get involved on campus. There will also be opportunities for students to socialize and network.
Details can be found at sunyjcc.edu/orientation.