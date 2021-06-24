RANDOLPH — Randolph Academy, a 200-student, two-campus New York State Special Act school district that educates children with emotional and mental health disabilities celebrated its 17 graduating seniors Thursday.
There were nine seniors at the Hamburg campus and eight at the Randolph campus.
Superintendent Lori DeCarlo led the day’s ceremonies, which featured Keynote Speaker Pete Hill, a member of the Cayuga Nation and Special Initiatives coordinator for Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties, Inc.
Ninety-four percent of this year’s graduates were day school students, while 6% were residential students served by the district’s New Directions Youth and Family Services partner at its Randolph campus. Thirty-five percent of the Class of 2021 plans on attending college; another 35% intends to go on to trade school; 24% plans to enter the workforce directly; and 6% is still evaluating their options.
The district’s graduating seniors include: Kylin Burgard, Kevin Cygan, Sean Edmunds, Jessica Hatswell, Andrea Hessel, Makia Jenkins, Jocelyn Munoz, Maddi Santana, Mitchell Tanner, Aaliyah Burkes, William Delo Jr., Bradley Flagg, Desiree Hudson, Josh Jackson, Caillou McNevin, Torei Paw Wah and Michael Zemrose.
The ceremony also marked the final one as superintendent for DeCarlo, who is retiring June 30 following a 36-year career with Randolph Academy, including the last 15 as superintendent.
She will be succeeded by Danielle Cook, the current middle and high school principal for the Panama Central School District.