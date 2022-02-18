A combination of steady rain and melting snow led to rising waters around Cattaraugus County — followed by freezing temperatures and snow Friday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, by late Thursday and into early Friday morning at least an inch of rain had fallen across the region, combining with snowmelt and ice jams on local waterways to cause some flooding on roads and in basements, particularly in the western portion of the county.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, as of 8 p.m. Thursday only three roads had been officially closed due to rising water — Swamp Road in Randolph, Price Corners Road in Coldspring and Little Bone Run Road in South Valley.
Flooded residential basements were reported in Gowanda and Cattaraugus.
At 8:31 p.m., water was reported over Route 417 near North Nine Mile Road in Allegany.
Meanwhile, the Olean Fire Department monitored the Allegany River, particularly along West River Road. According to Capt. Eric Maurouard, water levels on the river were expected to crest at approximately 15.6 feet mid-morning Friday.