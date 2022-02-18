Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Salamanca affecting Cattaraugus County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Olean affecting Cattaraugus County. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. For the Allegheny River...including Olean, Salamanca...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Allegheny River At Olean. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage, flooding possible on Union Street in Allegany and East Riverside Drive 1 to 3 miles upstream of Olean. Some farm lands along the river are also impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 01/14/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&