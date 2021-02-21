OLEAN — Olean's Race Unity Circle will present “Unseen Tears: The Impact of Native American Residential Boarding Schools in Western New York,” at 7 p.m. March 1 via Zoom at the Olean Public Library.
The documentary examines the experiences of Native persons who, as children, lived in a residential boarding school whose mission was to “kill the Indian, save the man.”
The session will be facilitated and presented by Pete Hill of the Cayuga Nation.
To attend, send an email to outreach@oleanlibrary.org specifying the program you wish to attend. You will receive an email with a Zoom link the day before the event.