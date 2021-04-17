OLEAN – If you’re looking forward to spring, don’t let the weather early this week fool you – there’s snow in the forecast.
Temperatures will be on the cool side today, reaching only the low 50s, but it will begin to warm to normal temps later in the week. A mix of clouds and sunshine are forecast through Tuesday.
“Sunday through Tuesday will be very close to normal in the mid to upper 60s,” said David Thomas, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “That’s not too far off from what temperatures normally are, around 58 degrees.”
Those temperatures won’t last though, as a chance for snow will then be arriving with a cold front pushing down from British Columbia and upper Canada.
“The best chance (for snow) next week will be on Tuesday night or Wednesday, Wednesday night period,” Thomas said. “There’s a differential between computer modelings.”
Snow will stay mainly in the hilltops, according to Thomas, and it’s too early to tell because of the modeling, but higher elevations could receive as much as two inches. Lower valleys are expected to see mostly rain, or a mix of rain and snow.
“It will start to warm up Thursday with temperatures in the mid-50s and dry, staying dry through the evening,” Thomas said. “Friday will also be dry, temperatures a couple degrees warmer, around 60.”
The small amount of precipitation expected this week is a problem. With the river level so high, it doesn’t seem like it, but the area is experiencing drought conditions much like a large portion of the state, as reported Friday in the Times Herald.
Last year at this time, the Olean area had received 11.73 inches of precipitation as reported by the Olean Waste Water Treatment Plant. This year, rainfall has totaled just 5.52 inches — less than half that in 2020.
More than a quarter of New York state is in a moderate drought, according to today’s weekly report by the U.S. Drought Monitor, while another 50% of the state is classified as abnormally dry, thanks to warm temperatures and little precipitation.
Much of that abnormally dry area is expected to sink into a drought, and the moderate drought already in place in Western New York and the North Country is expected to persist, the National Weather Service said.
The drought monitor report includes data up to Tuesday, so any rain that fell after that — not that there’s been much — isn’t included.
The dry conditions in Upstate, and across much of the Northeast, are the result of lower than normal precipitation and higher than normal temperatures. In the seven days covered by the drought report, for example, Syracuse’s high temperatures were an average of 16 degrees above normal, while only a half-inch of rain fell.