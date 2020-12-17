PORTVILLE — Pretend you looked at a geometric shape and then had to draw it with your eyes closed. Now pretend that you had to draw it without knowing what it looked like based only on a set of verbal instructions.
That’s what the sixth-graders at Portville Elementary School did Wednesday in Amy Enos’ English language arts class.
The assignment was to write an essay, what would later become verbal instructions, for drawing a shape. Earlier, the students had chosen sealed envelopes with the shapes they had to describe drawing. Wednesday, they turned in their essays and read them in front of their fellow students, who drew that shape according to what they understood from the instructions.
“Some of these shapes are easy and some are, oh, my goodness, I don’t know how they’ll do it,” Enos said. “But my kids are great.”
The sixth-graders weren’t allowed to reference another shape, like saying, “It looks like a mountain” or “It’s shaped like an egg.”
They had to write instructions, such as, “Draw a line about half the size of your pinky diagonally across the page.” Then, “Draw a horizontal line going north to west connecting the second line to the first.”
Their classmates followed the instructions as they were read.
After a couple of minutes, when students had all lifted their markers from their dry-erase boards, they were told something like, “Now draw a line east to west connecting both parallel lines.”
When they were done, Enos asked the presenting student to draw their geometric shape on the dry-erase board and totaled the number of students who got it correct. (This reporter only got two right, out of approximately a dozen, but it’s harder than one might think!)
Enos believes that writing essays is important to her students’ future. She chose this project because she was familiar with it and it was fun. It was also something that could be done in case of emergency remote learning.
“They didn’t do a lot of writing before this year,” she said. “The first couple they had, they acted like it was the worst thing they ever had to do.” But she says they were great and all the youngsters came through.
While a couple of the sixth-graders were shy — research suggests more people are more afraid of public speaking than death — most were confident as they spoke in front of their classmates.
Emily Bauer, 11, was the first to volunteer reading her essay/instructions.
“I took a day or two to think how I was going to do it,” she said.
She didn’t need to make any revisions, saying it took her about three hours to get it written the way she wanted. Emily enlisted the efforts of her mother, Erika Bauer, who, Emily says, didn’t get it right, and her grandmother, Janeen Ellington, who did.
While Emily didn’t have to do any rewrites, McKenzie Randolph, 11, had to.
“I kept losing my essay and I had to write it again,” she said. “I had to keep rewriting it. It took me a couple of days.”
She said she tried reading it to her mother, who “was a little successful” with the shape.
All of the students in the first class of the day did a good job, as everyone had at least a few classmates who were able to draw it based on the instructions.
“The kids throughout the day had many successes, and yes some defeats,” Enos said. “It was a fantabulous learning event.”