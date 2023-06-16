Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., Patrick Hathaway, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Hathaway was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Tracy S. Perkins, 51, of Scio, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. Perkins was processed and is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — Tara M. Calhoun, 52, of Roanoke, Va., was charged at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and unsafe backing, an infraction. Charges stem from investigating reports of a vehicle in a ditch on Dublin Road. Calhoun was processed and released with appearance tickets.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Tyona J. Forward, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported in June 2021. Forward was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Mark D. Cali, 47, of Randolph, was charged at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, first offense, and aggravated DWI per se with no prior, unclassified misdemeanors. Cali was processed and released with an appearance ticket.