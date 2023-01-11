OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County One Stop Career Center can help job seekers in person and online find jobs as well as develop one’s career.
The Center has a library of jobs websites that not only showcase area jobs, but gives projected growth in various positions, and other tools that will assist one find a job.
Bret Marvin, center manager, said, “The One Stop located at 175 N. Union St. has computers in our resource room that can be used to access this library. All this information, however, is available online on the center’s website.”
The website is Cattco.Org/one-stop.
Some of the links to jobs include Cattaraugus County Civil Service Jobs; New York State Job Bank; New York State Dept. of Civil Service; NY State Jobs; New York State Job Zone; Career Zone; and America’s Job Bank. The links all have search functions that can access certain job categories, inperson/remote options and zip code.
Although the center has in-person workshops on many of these services, you can access online as well and do the work at home or at the center. The services include how to create a resume, how to choose a career path, and what skills should be listed on resumes.
Some workshops planned in-person for January include Jan. 19, Career Planning Workshop, and Jan. 25, Computer Workshop for Beginners.
Computer workshop provides an intro to basic computer skills. Class size is limited. This workshop provides an overview of the job search and career development resources and services offered through the One Stop.
“Both workshops are held monthly in person,” Marvin said. “We encourage all job seekers to get new ideas in their job search.”
Most services are offered at no cost to the job seeker. The One Stop Career Center’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, to register for the workshop, or for questions, call (716) 375-2890 or visit online.