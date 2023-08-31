OLEAN — The Olean Senior Center, at 112 N. Barry St. in the John J. Ash Community Building, has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Sept. 4.
The center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Programs are for people age 60 years and older and are sponsored by the City of Olean Parks and Recreation Department and the Planning Committee on Problems of the Aging. The center is also available for rent. For more information on programs or reservations call (716) 376-5670.
Activities for the week of Sept. 4 are:
Monday
- Closed Labor Day
- 10 a.m. Golden Golfers at St. Bonas
Tuesday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
- 12:30 p.m. Bingo
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi with Betsy
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
- 12:30 p.m. Line dancing, $3 per session
- 1:30 p.m. Line dancing
Thursday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10 a.m. Video Tai Chi
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
Friday
- 9 a.m. Coffee
- 10 a.m. Tai Chi with Betsy
- 11:30 a.m. Lunch
Upcoming events include Slendaerobix at 6 p.m. Sept. 11, $5; Laser Golf, Oct. 10, sign up now at (716) 376-5670; Ice bocce, Oct. 12 at the Rec Center, $2; and safe driver course, Oct. 14, call for reservations at (716) 376-5670.