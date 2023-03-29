OLEAN — Without the right tools, becoming a good writer, active reader and critical thinker can be difficult. But more than 300 third-graders in six area schools are getting some help in developing comprehension and communication skills that will serve them the rest of their lives by receiving their own personal dictionaries through an Olean Rotary Club program.
The dictionaries provided through this fund include maps, weights and measures, the United States Constitution and a list of the U.S. Presidents, along with other data.
“We are reaching out in our community with a very positive program targeting literacy at the third grade level,” said Paula Bernstein, Olean Rotary Club president. “The children enjoy having their own book and the schools and teachers also appreciate what we do for the kids.”
Working with the Cattaraugus Community Foundation, the Olean Rotary Club’s Dictionary Project is part of a national effort to provide all students with a dictionary.
“It’s a real pleasure to be able to visit the third graders,” said Doug Price, Rotarian and project coordinator. “They are so excited to receive their own dictionary. It is also very inspiring to see the work our dedicated teachers are doing every day in the classrooms of our local schools. We Rotarians are happy to be able to contribute our time for this worthwhile project and we hope to be able to continue this into the future as well.”
This project is led by Price, a long-time Rotarian, with assistance from Alan and Paula Bernstein, Tom Buttafaro, Tony Evans, Joe Higgins, Risa Michienzi, Janelle Morris, Megan Moretz, Theresa Shaffer, Sandy Sleggs and Jody Spears.
“The whole idea of this project is to instill a love of learning in the children,” said Mrs. Bernstein, who noted that is the 13th year of this program locally, including around 3,500 dictionaries distributed.
Rotarians were able to present an in-person program at Washington West, East View, Portville, Southern Tier Catholic, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale elementary schools during the month of March.
The Dictionary Fund is sustained by donations from the Olean Rotary Club and community members, whose generosity is always appreciated, said Mrs. Bernstein. Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund includes the Dictionary Fund, this fund also supports Lincoln Park gazebo repairs and renovations and other community projects.
For more information and to make a donation to the fund at: cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1196
The Olean Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Bartlett Country Club. New members are always welcomed.