OLEAN — Gwen Olton, author and co-director of the Gandhian Institute, will offer ways to work with differences in views, opinions and strategies at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Olean Public Library gallery.
These differences can sometimes escalate into conflict. Olton’s book, From “Conflict to Community: Transforming Conflicts Without Authorities,” will be available, and Olton will select readings from it to encourage questions and dialogue.
Darlene Goetzman, a volunteer with the Metta Center and local initiator of Pace Bene’s Campaign Nonviolence during September, had this to say about the book: “Reading this book was like taking a walk with a compassionate and wise friend. A friend that trusts you and offers ideas that can help you find ways to communicate which foster respectful and meaningful dialogue.”
This program is one part of a monthlong series at the library, Transforming Conflict into Opportunities for Peace and Growth. There is also a display of materials that promote learning about and strategies for nonviolent solutions to conflict between individuals, groups and countries.
In an interview on a March 28 broadcast on Nonviolence Radio, Olton said her intention is to switch the way we understand and engage in conflict: to see it as both normal and as an opportunity for growth and change. In her experience, we can address conflict in ways that heal rather than rip apart.
Olton is a lifelong student of nonviolence and brings a unique background in geological and health sciences, philosophy and creative practices to her work. She is passionate about communication models and group processes that call forth our whole-selves and leverage for systemic and liberatory change. She is an Appreciative Inquiry facilitator, member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers, restorative process facilitator, transformative mediator and an Apprentice Provider with the Nonviolent Global Liberation Community.
Olton studied philosophy and geology at the University of Rochester, nursing at St. John Fisher University and holds a master’s in peace and conflict resolution from Arcadia University.