OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host Mike Morton from Sundance Kids Farms to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Seuss at 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Morton will use stories to teach children about the lives of chickens, from egg to bird. He will also bring his famous chicken that lays green eggs. There will be a special guest appearance of Thing One and Thing Two, and snacks and crafts will be available after the program.
The program is open to families with children of all ages. Registration is not required. For more information, call the children's department at 372-0200 ext. 2023 or email komalley@oleanlibrary.org.