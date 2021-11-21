OLEAN — The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announce the DAR Good Citizens Awards.
This year’s honorees, who each received a pin, certificate and gift from the Chapter, include Bradley Walton from Allegany-Limestone Central School, son of James and Jaime Walton; Alexandra Minnekine from Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School, daughter of Matt and Christine Minnekine; Elsa Woodarek, from Ellicottville Central School, daughter of Christopher and Kim Woodarek; Mia Pavone, from Franklinville Central School, daughter of Gayle Pavone; Kendall Tucker, from Hinsdale Central School, daughter of Dawn Tucker and Jayson Tucker; Kamdyn McClain, from Olean High School, son of Betsy Bathhurst and Billy McClain; Thomas Scanlon, from Portville Central School, son of James and Beth Scanlon; and Alicia Fiske, from Salamanca City High School, daughter of Darryn and Susan Fiske.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors. The program is open to all senior class students, male or female, enrolled in public or private secondary schools. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, school and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers.
Meredith Chilson, national vice chair, northeast division, of the Good Citizens Committee, and past regent, Catherine Schuyler Chapter, said “I am always encouraged and more confident of our future as a community, as a nation and world, when I read the resumes and essays submitted by the Chapter Good Citizens. These young people are volunteers, entrepreneurs, top scholars, musicians, budding politicians, quiet or vocal advocates for others. I believe it is extremely important in our divisive times to acknowledge and reward positive actions.”
Cindy Keeley, chapter chairperson of the Good Citizens Award, added, “All citizens have a responsibility to uphold our Constitution according to our rights, to be law-abiding citizens and work for change within our government’s structure, to honor our flag and always handle it with reverence in its display, storage, and disposal, and probably most importantly, loyally participate in our democratic process. It is our right, obligation, and privilege to vote in elections and primaries if eligible.”
This year, Keeley provided the students with a voter registration form. In New York, where all of the students reside, individuals can pre-register as soon as they turn 17. When they turn 18, they immediately become registered and are eligible to vote.
Thomas Scanlon from Portville Central School was selected by the judges as first place at the Olean Chapter level. Thomas is ranked #1 in his class and has received numerous academic awards, most notably in science. He is a trombonist in the school’s concert band and jazz band. He has been in scouting for over 10 years and is currently working on Eagle Scout, a project that showcases his leadership, creativity and commitment to making a difference in his community, plus all the other traits scouts exhibit in their daily lives.
When the school was forced to follow pandemic guidelines, he became “Mr. Tom” to the elementary school students he greeted, handing out their masks, and also tutored younger students. His college plans include a bachelor’s degree in rail transportation engineering from Penn State University, Altoona Campus. He plans to pursue a career in the rail industry, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Keeley continued, “Mr. Scanlon’s entry will now advance through to the District level for judging. The New York State winner will move on to Divisional and Division winners are judged in the national competition. There will be prizes available at every level. The two national winners will each receive a trip to Washington, DC, an invitation the Daughters of the American Revolution National Convention and they will be presented a $5,000 scholarship.”
The Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is actively seeking new members and will help applicants research their ancestry to find a Patriot. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman age 18 or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot or participant of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
Interested women are welcome to attend meetings, or for more information about membership, please contact Olean Chapter Registrar, Cindy Keeley at oleanDAR2016@gmail.com.