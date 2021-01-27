PORTVILLE — It was a little less than a year ago that Olean Area Federal Credit Union announced there would be a new Portville branch — now slated to open Monday.
“To kick-off the grand opening, Olean Area FCU is offering a variety of promotions throughout the month of February,” said Abbey L. Bowser, marketing manager at the credit union. “Members can also visit the new Portville location and enter to win gift cards, an Amazon Echo or a 65-inch Smart TV.”
Prior to their opening Monday, a Facebook Live event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday that will feature a location tour by Chief Executive Officer Rich Yeager. He will also include a discussion of what the full-service credit union can offer.
Starting Monday, the Portville branch’s lobby and drive-thru will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The National Credit Union Administration granted a Field of Membership Expansion to Olean Area FCU to expand their territory from has mainly been Cattaraugus County, to include Allegany County in New York state and McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.
“The location in Portville will enable us to serve those customers (in the expanded area),” Yeager said. The site development and construction of the new branch, which began with groundbreaking at the site in late August, 2020, was not affected by the pandemic, he noted.
Olean Area FCU, which began in 1972 as Olean Dresser Clark FCU, is the second-largest of the more than 35 credit unions in Western New York, and serves more than 19,000 members with soon-to-be four locations.