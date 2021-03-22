OLEAN — The Olean High School Model United Nations team recently participated in a virtual conference organized by Williamsville North High School.
The conference was held using the Zoom and Gather platforms with OHS students stationed in Olean High School’s Writing and Media Center.
OHS Senior Jason Copella said that the conference “was the first one I have participated in where the conference was organized by a high school. I thought it was a great experience to do a conference with just students our age, even if we were not able to have it in person. The conference was a really well set-up and fun event given the circumstances.”
Twelve members of the OHS team, ranging from freshmen to seniors, served as delegates and competed against students in simulations of the United Nations Security Council; Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Committee; World Health Organization and a U.S. Senate Joint Crisis Committee.
Delegates to the conference were Grace Ventura, Braydon Mandel, Naomi Hill, Nate Martinelli, Riti Anumalasetty and David Ruszkowski.
Jason Copella and Nate Kwiatkowski earned Outstanding Delegate honors and Heartly Phipps earned Best Delegate honors for their councils. Chance Padlo and Tanvi Patro earned a Best Resolution award for their written proposal. Aiden Butler received an Honorable Mention recognition for his participation.
Participating in Model UN conferences requires a great deal research and preparation. According to senior Grace Ventura, it is worth the effort.
“I have found I am a much more well-rounded and educated student,” she said. “Model UN provides me with real world experience and allows me to use my education and arguing skills in a fun and creative way.”