North Tonawanda schools visit Salamanca STEAM facilities

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District recently hosted a visit from the North Tonawanda City Schools to see the local district’s STEAM facilities.
Like Salamanca, North Tonawanda started a WozEd K12 STEAM program with dedicated teaching staff and hopes of having integration personnel similar to what Salamanca maintains.
North Tonawanda City Schools asked to visit Salamanca’s award-winning STEAM program after hearing about its recent Champion of Change accolade from the New York State School Board Association and WozEd K-12 pathway status, Salamanca officials said.
North Tonawanda teachers, principals and administrators met Salamanca staff and participated in hands-on demonstrations of the various WozED pathway programs offered at the elementary and high school levels.
Officials said it was great to meet like-minded educators from across county lines and share Salamanca’s unique program successes and opportunities for learning with colleagues.