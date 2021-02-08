SALAMANCA — On May 18, eligible district voters will elect one member of the board of education.
The one candidate receiving the highest number of votes will serve a five-year term, beginning on July 1 and expiring on June 30, 2026.
The annual school board election will be held on May 18, in the gymnasium of the Salamanca High School, from noon to 9 p.m.
To qualify as a candidate, one must be a qualified voter and a district resident for one year immediately prior to May 18, 2021.
By 5 p.m. on April 28, each candidate must also file with the district clerk a nominating petition containing the signature and legal address of no fewer than 100 qualified voters living in the district.
A qualified voter must be a United States Citizen, at least 18 years old, a district resident for thirty days immediately to the date of the election, with their current address either correctly filed at the Cattaraugus County Board of Election in Little Valley, documented on the Seneca Nation Tribal Roll, or properly registered at the district’s registration to be held on April 19.
Native Americans who are properly registered and residing on the Allegany Reservation in the Steamburg or Coldspring area, for a period of 30 days preceding the election, which is located outside of such city school district, are eligible to vote in this school district’s election.
Nominating petitions and further information are available from Janet L. Koch, school district clerk, during regular business hours, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 945-2403.