ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley announced that UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine will open an office in the Ellicottville Medical Center at 6133 Route 219 South.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Medical Center and the office will be open to patients starting Dec. 11 — or possibly before if the ski season starts earlier.
Hours are Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
UBMDOSM will provide a wide range of coverage for a majority of orthopaedic injuries and also care for lacerations and concussions. Their extensive outreach program with the ski patrol and their relationships with the area hospitals will help them merge their expertise to provide the best care possible to the community. Diagnostic equipment including an X-ray machine will be on site.
UBMDOSM, a member of UBMD Physicians’ Group, is affiliated with Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), Catholic Health System and Niagara Falls Memorial, and staffs Buffalo General Hospital, ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.
In addition, they are the team doctors for the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State, Niagara University and Erie Community College sports teams.
To reach the Ellicottville office, call 204-3200 or email contact@ubortho.com.