New crosswalks highlighted along Salamanca Trail

SALAMANCA — Crosswalks along the Pennsy Trail have recently been updated thanks to a partnership between the Salamanca Youth Bureau, the Seneca Nation, GObike Buffalo and the Salamanca school district.
This project was funded by a grant from the Healthy Schools and Communities Program. Participating in the project were Nazareth University intern Emma Fiske; Salamanca students Tristan Duhan, Alicia Fiske, Kendall Valvo, Hayden Hoag, Cole Johnson, Myra Breazeale and Cole Hedlund; and teachers Cheryl Johnson and Kim Dry.
Dave Johnson, representing Clark Patterson Lee Engineering Firm (CPL Engineering Firm), helped with the Pennsy Trail’s safety updates and provided technical support.
Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage said all participants worked hard, painting the crosswalks on all roads transecting the Pennsy Trail.
“This project is aimed at creating a safer trail by bringing awareness to drivers approaching these intersections,” she said. “The Pennsy Trail is widely used by the community to safely cycle, walk, run, roll, skateboard and more for all ages.”