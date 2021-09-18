OLEAN — National Grid employees squeezed behind furniture and around beds and belongings as they volunteered their time applying primer and paint to bedrooms at the Genesis House Friday, as part of the company’s first Project C day of service.
Throughout New York, more than 1,000 National Grid employees were scheduled to give back to their communities through projects that included community cleanup, crop harvesting and student outreach.
In Western New York, lineworkers were slated to deliver Meals on Wheels and distribute backpacks, winter coats, sneakers, groceries, toiletries, personal protective equipment and more.
Rudy Wynter, National Grid’s New York president, said, “We have a long and proud history of giving back to the communities we serve. Donating our time, skills, passion and expertise is at the heart of who we are. We’re launching Project C today to ensure we never lose sight of that.”
Paul Kazmierczak, National Grid jurisdictional manager, was at the Genesis House to oversee the seven company employees who were giving their time to freshen up the client rooms at the facility.
“Project C really defines our commitment to our customers and our community,” he said. “Those are the three pillars: commitment, customer and community.
“Today is a day where all across our service territory we are walking our commitment through and helping one of our vital community partners in the Genesis House,” he added.
Kazmierczak explained that the Genesis House, which can serve four families or eight single adult women, was chosen because he had been previously connected with them through his work with United Way and was familiar with the service they provided to the community.
“We’re happy to have the volunteers here. This is the first group of volunteers we’ve allowed into the house since the beginning of covid, so this is a big step for us,” said Melissa Yaworsky, interim program manager for Genesis House.
“We’re very happy to have those rooms painted … it’s been a while since they’ve had any attention,” she said.
The volunteers had their work cut out for them, as the rooms are currently occupied by clients and could not be completely cleared of furniture and personal belongings.
“We’re working hard because these bedrooms need to go right back into service,” Kazmierczak added.
Kazmierczak is confident that the connection between National Grid and Genesis House will be ongoing.
“I think this will be a long-term relationship. There’s definitely a need,” he said.