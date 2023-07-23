It’s more of the same, as the area of low pressure that has resulted in the recent pattern of warm temperatures and thunderstorms will remain in effect for the area for much of the coming week.
Jim Mitchell, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said the Northeast U.S. is still in a meteorological trough, which is an elongated region of low atmospheric pressure that can lead to the formation of thunderstorms, especially in the heat of the day in mid- to late afternoon.
“Overall, an unsettled pattern continues,” said Mitchell. “It’s persistent. Yep, its still here.”
As a result, today and tomorrow will be partly cloudy with the chance of showers and thunderstorms and daytime highs near 80.
Things clear up mid-week, however, as Wednesday and Thursday look to be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-80s. These days may also be quite humid.
“This weather pattern allows some of the warmer, more humid air that’s been kept south by this trough to ooze it’s way back into the area,” explained Mitchell.
The unsettled trend returns before the weekend as Friday is forecast to be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s. The weekend will cool slightly, with highs in the upper 70s, but with storms possible both days.
Meanwhile, after more than a month of being categorized by the U.S. Drought Monitor as being in a “moderate drought,” the Olean area has been downgraded to “abnormally dry.”
The monitor continues to list much of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in its Moderate Drought classification. Western New York, parts of the Mohawk River Valley and the Thousand Islands and Saint Lawrence Seaway sections of the state, as well as all of Long Island, continue to be classified as abnormally dry or suffering a moderate drought.
“Heavy rains again soaked much of the Northeast Region last week,” the weekly report states. “Very little dryness remains to the east of a line from the Chesapeake Bay to the east shore of Lake Ontario, with D1 confined to a few spots in south New Jersey and in part of the New York City metro. Heavy rains in the central Appalachians have also nearly eliminated dryness in West Virginia.
“But large dry areas persist from northern Virginia and Maryland northward through western sections of Pennsylvania and New York, with severe drought (D2) covering central Maryland and adjacent south central Pennsylvania, the report states. According to USDA, 33% of pastures in Maine are in poor or very poor condition, as are 16% of Pennsylvania’s pastureland.
Started in 1999, the weekly monitoring is a function of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with cooperations from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.