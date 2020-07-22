OLEAN — Six graduating Olean High School seniors recently received scholarship awards from the Mary-Elizabeth Smith and Olean High School Class of 1961 scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Isabelle Crosson, Nicholas Fratercangelo, Kayla Knight and Chloe Proctor received the Mary-Elizabeth Smith Scholarship. Crosson, Fratercangelo and Proctor each received $500. Knight received $1,000.
This scholarship was established through the estate of Mary-Elizabeth Smith as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund to support graduating Olean High School seniors annually.
Crosson will study biology at the University of Dayton. Fratercangelo will attend Alfred University to study athletic training and physical therapy. Knight will study motion picture science at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Proctor plans to attend Nazareth College to study communication sciences and disorders.
Madelyn Hoffman and Michael Lambert received the Olean High School Class of 1961 Scholarship for $1,500 each.
Established by Duane A. Geuder, a 1961 Olean High School alumnus, and his classmates, the scholarship honors the class and its teachers, in particular Norm Utecht and Mabel Wilson. The $1,500 scholarship is given to one male and one female student who has the top GPA in their math and science classes.
Hoffman plans to study mathematical biology at the University of Pittsburgh. Lambert will attend the Univeristy of Dayton where he will study mechanical engineering.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Ste. 203 in Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.