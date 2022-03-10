Mardi Gras, Winter Carnival coming this weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE — Old Man Winter has been generous with snow this year making it a great ski season at Holiday Valley. Spring is around the corner, but there is still plenty of snow and fun on the slopes.
Jane Eshbaugh, marketing director at Holiday Valley, said once they got through December, the season has been terrific.
Ellicottville’s Mardi Gras and Winter Carnival weekend is coming up Saturday and Sunday. The annual event gives people the opportunity to celebrate the end of the winter season on the slopes and in the village.
The Winter Golf Classic was new last year. Eshbaugh said the event is an actual golf tournament played on the golf course, whether the surface is snow or grass.
Winter Carnival has a full schedule of events in store for all ages. Eshbaugh anticipates a good turn out, as long as the weather is good. She said it’s been two years since some of the events have been held and they’re glad to be able to bring back people’s favorite events from the past.
“The snowbar, scavenger hunt for kids, Mardi Gras Parade downtown, Costume Parade and the Dummy Downhill will all be back this year, along with several other fun activities,” she said.
Eshbaugh said the resort has not received an abundant amount of natural snow, but what they did get has stayed around pretty well.
“Everyone is so happy when they get on the slopes, away from the daily grind and the scary things happening in the world,” she said. “We are glad to provide a healthy and fun outlet for people.”
Last year, Holiday Valley replaced some of its usual major events with some small, outdoor COVID-friendly activities throughout the season but, Eshbaugh said, the resort is back to everybody’s favorite events that they have enjoyed in the past.
For more information, visit online at holidayvalley.com or call (716) 699-2345.
Winter Carnival Schedule
Saturday
• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Safety Patrol Cookout, base of Yodeler
• 11 a.m.: 2nd Annual Winter Golf Classic, golf course
• 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.: Snowbar, base of Yodeler
• 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.: Face painting, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 11:30 a.m. until gone: Hot Dog Cookout, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 1 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 2 p.m.: Ski Patrol Toboggan Event, lower Yodeler
• 2:30 p.m.: Beer Slalom, lower Yodeler
• 3-7 p.m.: Mo Porter Band, main floor Yodeler Lodge
• 6:30 p.m.: Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Ellicottville
Sunday
• 9 a.m. until gone: Ski Patrol Pancake Breakfast, Mountain Top Warming Hut
• 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Safety Patrol Cookout, base of Yodeler
• 11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.: Snowbar, base of Yodeler
• 11:45 a.m.: Line up for Costume Parade, Edelweiss Lean-to Mardi Gras
• Noon: Costume Parade for all ages, Mardi Gras
• Noon: Lederhosen Ski Club Hot Dogs for Lounsbury, near clock tower
• Noon: Ellicottville Ski Club Wine and Cheese, near clock tower
• 2 p.m.: Ice Cream Sundaes, Creekside (kid’s event)
• 2:30 p.m.: Dummy Downhill, Yodeler
• 3 p.m.: Mercy Flight Raffle drawing at Snowbar, Yodeler
• 3-6 p.m.: Tui Osborne Band, main floor Yodeler Lodge