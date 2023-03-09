ELLICOTTVILLE — A Little Valley man faces several charges after allegedly entering a business armed with a loaded assault-style rifle, the Ellicottville Police Department reported Wednesday.
Aaron J. Leo, 29, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/ammunition feeding device, all class D felonies.
According to police, Leo allegedly walked into an establishment carrying a loaded assault-style rifle. After arrest, he was also allegedly found to possess two high capacity ammunition feeding devices.
Police did not identify the name or location of the business in their press release.
Leo was committed to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.