St. Bonaventure sophomore Chiara Gottinger makes a save in a women's soccer game this past season at the Marra Athletics Field Complex.

 Nathan DeSutter/St. Bonaventure athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE — Skiing in the Alps or racing along a zip line at speeds nearing 70 miles per hour are typical activities for St. Bonaventure University soccer goalie Chiara Gottinger, who grew up in an active, outdoors family in Austria.

A love of soccer and an aim of playing at the Division I level in the United States brought her to St. Bonaventure. The friends she's made and the rural beauty of campus have kept her here.

