OLEAN — July was not only the hottest July on record in Cattaraugus County — it was the hottest month ever since 1927.
That’s when the first volunteer weather observer began tracking the temperatures in our area, according to Jon Hitchcock, meterologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“It looks like you have the warmest July ever by about one-half degree as of now,” Hitchcock said Friday evening. “So, yes, you made it there.”
Precipitation was just 0.08 inches below normal.
Next week the area can anticipate a few cooler days with highs in the 70s and occasional showers or thunderstorms, but that’s just a respite.
“It looks like (Cattaraugus County) will have above-average temperatures in August, too,” Hitchcock said.
We’re not alone, however. Erie County also had the hottest month ever recorded in July and both counties are on target to surpass August’s high temperature record as well. McKean County, Pa. had the hottest July ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service in State College, Pa.