Nominations are sought for the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award given by the Jamestown Community College alumni associations at the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses.
The alumni associations have presented accomplished alumni with the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the association’s highest honor, since 1980. The award is given to those who typify JCC’s tradition of excellence and bring credit to the college through personal accomplishment, professional achievement, or humanitarian service.
Nominees must be graduates of JCC. Nominations are reviewed by the Alumni Association board of directors for both the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses. Awards will be presented at the 2021 commencement ceremonies.
The nomination form is available at sunyjcc.edu/alumni. Nominations are due by March 1.
NEW TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH SBU
A new master transfer agreement between Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University has been approved.
The agreement guarantees admission, with full junior standing and the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in four semesters at St. Bonaventure, to students who graduate from JCC with an associate’s degree and a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5.
JCC graduates who meet the requirements can transfer up to 75 credits toward fulfilling a bachelor’s degree of their choice except nursing. Transferring credits into St. Bonaventure’s nursing degree program is outlined in a separate articulation agreement.
An overview of the agreement is available at sunyjcc.edu/transfer/agreements.