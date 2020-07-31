OLEAN — A series of automated systems technology courses will be offered by Jamestown Community College’s workforce readiness department this fall.
The series provides the fundamentals for understanding how automation in industry influences production speed, reliability and output.
Courses in Olean include:
• Shop Math meets online Sept. 7-18.
• Electrical Fundamentals meets Oct. 12-16. The course prerequisite is Shop Math.
• Motor Control and Drives, focusing on AC/DC motors and motor control skills, meets Oct. 19-23. The course prerequisite is Electrical Fundamentals.
• Equipment Leveling meets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29-30.
• Digital Electronics/Sensors meets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2-6. The course prerequisite is Electrical Fundamentals.
• Robot Operations meets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9-13.
• Programmable Logic Controllers 1 & 2 familiarizes students with Rockwell RSLogix PLC programming. Electrical Fundamentals, Motor Control and Drives, and Digital Electronics are the course prerequisites. The course meets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16-20.
To register and for information on course fees as well as classes available throughout the JCC system, visit sunyjcc.edu/workforcereadiness or call 338.1005.