Jamestown Community College graduates can benefit from an updated transfer agreement with the State University of New York’s Empire State College.
The agreement guarantees acceptance of students who graduate with an associate’s degree from JCC into several Empire State programs.
JCC graduates can transfer 79 credits toward meeting a bachelor’s degree through Empire State in accounting, addictions counseling, allied health, arts, business administration, community and human services, cultural studies, educational studies, historical studies, human development, human resource management, interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary studies, labor studies, management, psychology, public affairs, science, mathematics and technology, security studies, or social science.
All courses required for the associate degree will be applied toward meeting requirements for any specified parallel bachelor’s degree.
Empire State College, established in 1971, serves mostly working adults pursuing associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. College faculty mentors guide learners in designing an individual degree program within 12 broad areas.
An overview of the transfer agreement is available at www.sunyjcc.edu/transfer/agreements.