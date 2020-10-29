JAMESTOWN — Emilia Brotka of Ischua won second place with her poem, “Yellow Rain Boots,” out of nearly 40 works submitted to Jamestown Community College’s first virtual poetry contest this fall.
The top 14 poems were performed during a special Zoom presentation by Odd?Rod, a poet and spoken-word artist.
Poems were evaluated on content, verbal and non-verbal cues and enthusiasm by faculty judges Simone Sellstrom, Karen Weyant and Chris Munde, as well as student senate vice president Icelynn Milliner.
Audience poll voting was added to the judges’ scoring sheet.