OLEAN — Immanuel Christian Child Care is planning a Circus Gala for May 13 at the Enchanted Valley Inn at the Farm, 947 Sheahan Road, complete with entertainment, and is looking for help from the community to sponsor the event.
ICCC, a 501c3 organization, is a licensed child care center in the Immanuel Lutheran Church building in Olean, and has been in operation for more than 30 years. ICCC enrolls children as young as 6 weeks through school-age. Currently, ICCC has 25 employees and is serving 68 families and more than 80 children.
“There is a lack of childcare providers in our area, and the community heavily relies on ICCC," said Ashley Cotton, ICCC director. "Our daycare parents work at 36 local businesses, including many of the largest employers in the region."
The lack of tuition and unexpected unemployment insurance costs has caused a heavy financial burden on the already financially stretched daycare, Cotton said.
“Staff wanted to help in some way, so we are planning the Circus Gala to help with the added expenses," she said.
Those who attend the 6 to 10 p.m. event can expect to have a nice meal and listen to a DJ. This is an adult-only event, and a cash bar and raffles will be available at the event. Entertainment for the evening will also include a local magician, juggler, light show and well-known carving and caricature artist, Eric Jones.
Those wishing to sponsor the event will be showcased at the gala.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for businesses to support our mission to provide quality care for young children,” Cotton said. “We offer several sponsorship levels, including Ringmasters ($1,000), High Fliers ($500), Fearless Lion Tamers ($300) and Jolly Jesters ($100)."
Tickets to the event are $60 per person and are on sale. Those who wish to purchase tickets or make a donation to the daycare event can visit ICCC’s Facebook page and click on the link. For more information about the fundraiser or the daycare, call (716) 372-8533.
ICCC, in operation year-round, Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., is licensed by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.