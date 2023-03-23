Circus Gala

OLEAN — Immanuel Christian Child Care is planning a Circus Gala for May 13 at the Enchanted Valley Inn at the Farm, 947 Sheahan Road, complete with entertainment, and is looking for help from the community to sponsor the event.

ICCC, a 501c3 organization, is a licensed child care center in the Immanuel Lutheran Church building in Olean, and has been in operation for more than 30 years. ICCC enrolls children as young as 6 weeks through school-age. Currently, ICCC has 25 employees and is serving 68 families and more than 80 children.

