MACHIAS — Nearly 50 people attended the opening of a new exhibit at the Cattaraugus County Museum Saturday afternoon, and were treated to a presentation by an objects conservator from the Smithsonian Institution on the intricacies in rescuing fragile textiles.
The centerpiece of the new exhibit is a regimental flag of the 37th New York Volunteer Infantry that Katya Zinsli, at the time a master’s student at the Garmin Art Conservation Department at Buffalo State University, devoted a year of work to restore. Zinsli is the Lunder Conservation Fellow in Objects Conservation at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.
The flag was present at many of the early major battles of the war, and was later captured by Confederates at the Battle of Chancellorsville. Thirty years later, it was given back to Civil War veterans from Cattaraugus County by a Presbyterian minister in Buffalo, who had found the flag in Richmond, hanging as a war trophy over the chair of Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens.
One of the original items on display at the old museum building in Little Valley, the ensuing decades saw the flag deteriorate badly.
Zinsli spoke to attendees about the painstaking efforts she, and subsequently current student Nhat Nguyen, made to clean and reassemble the fragile, badly fragmented artifact.
The flag, as well as many other Civil War artifacts, can now be viewed at the museum, located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. The museum’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.