OLEAN — The recent trend of sweltering weather looks to continue for a little longer, but more normal temperatures — and even some rain — are in the forecast.
According to Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the Buffalo-based office of the National Weather Service, the hot, dry weather will likely continue until the weekend, with highs reaching the lower 90s on Thursday and upper 80s Friday. The chance for rain either day is low.
“In essence, we’ve had a persistent ridge aloft,” said Apffel, explaining that this ridge “allowed heat and humidity to build up and stay there.”
The break, however, should come Saturday, with a high of 80 and showers and pop-up thunderstorms likely. More showers and thunderstorms are probable Saturday night and into Sunday, which should see a high of 80 and a 50% chance of precipitation.
Normal or near-normal temperatures should return next week.
Asked about the concerns regarding the recent lack of rainfall and potential drought conditions, Apfell says the Olean area shouldn’t worry just yet.
“We’re keeping an eye on it,” he stated. “But right now I wouldn’t call it urgent.”