Headliners announced for Ellicottville Summer Music Festival

ELLICOTTVILLE — As ski season winds down and the snow melts away, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce has announced Practically Petty and Asia featuring John Payne as the headliners for the Summer Music Festival this July 4 holiday weekend.
On Saturday, July 2, ticket holders will be treated to “The Voices of Classic Rock” featuring Practically Petty, an acclaimed Tom Petty tribute band, followed by Asia featuring John Payne with special guests John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas, and Alex Ligertwood, former lead singer of Santana.
“This is an amazing weekend” stated Brian McFadden, Executive Director of the Chamber, “We’ve been doing this for over 25 years, you can bring your chairs, blanket, picnic basket and there are no parking fees, it’s a one-of-a-kind event for the whole family.”
If you love Tom Petty, then you’ll love Practically Petty, the Tom Petty tribute band mesmerizing audiences throughout North America since forming in the fall of 2009. Every performance is true to the spirit and essence of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, right down to the Tom Petty look and sound.
The group prides itself on utilizing the same equipment as the Heartbreakers just so as not to leave any stone unturned. Their extensive song catalog includes all of Petty’s hits with the Heartbreakers as well as his solo work and other side projects, including The Traveling Wilburys.
Then Asia featuring John Payne will not only perform their classic hits but will also invite John Elefante on stage to give the audience a taste of unforgettable Kansas hits. Not to be outdone, Alex Ligertwood will join Asia for their final set of the evening, jamming out to the classics of Santana.
Asia featuring John Payne remains active as a touring stage, and Ellicottville is excited to host him this summer as he performs hits such as “Go”, “Only Time Will Tell”, Who Will Stop the Rain”, “Don’t Cry”, “Sole Survivor” and “Heat of the Moment”.
American singer/songwriter John Elefante is an instrumentalist record producer most known for his tenure as frontman of the rock group Kansas from 1981 to 1984. Growing up, he sang and performed drums for his family band, The Brotherhood. Expect hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”
The Scottish-English singer, guitarist and drummer Alex Ligertwood is best known as the lead vocalist of Santana, with five different stints from 1979 to 1994. He is credited on songs by Santana such as “All I Ever Wanted,” “You Know That I Love You,” “Winning” and “Hold On.” Santana fans will not be disappointed with Ligertwood’s high-energy performance that is sure to get the crowd on their feet dancing.
In addition to these star-powered acts, the Ellicottville Chamber is proud to host the return of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday, July 3. Like in years past the concert will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display orchestrated to the music of the BPO.
Tickets for each evening of entertainment are $45 in advance or $55 at the gate. Pre-sale tickets, as well as VIP Sponsor Packages, will go on sale March 31 and can be purchased through ellicottvilleny.com. As always, kids 12 and under are free.
For additional information, contact the Chamber at (716) 699-5046 or email info@ellicottvilleny.com.