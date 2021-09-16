GREAT VALLEY — There are about three months left for municipalities in New York state to decide whether or not to allow marijuana shops in their communities.
In Great Valley, the town board Monday held a public hearing for the residents to share their thoughts on allowing cannabis sales within the town.
“If we want to allow it, we can control it because we have zoning,” said Dan Brown, town supervisor. He noted that some towns in the county that do not have zoning laws have decided to opt out.
Town attorney Peter Sorgi said if the town doesn’t opt out, the town can decide which zoning district the shops would be allowed in as well as any other requirements the town could make in order to open a shop.
Sorgi said the state is still in the process of creating guidance and legislation regarding the specifics of marijuana legality. He said the town could also make laws to be consistent with cigarette smoking, such as no smoking at town parks or other public locations.
“If you said it was allowed, it doesn’t mean someone is going to come in and do it,” he said. “If they do, you have to make sure you tell them where it’s going to go and how you will regulate it.”
Two town residents said they were against allowing sales. Board member Jerry Musall agreed, adding they don’t need it in the town.
“I think you should be able to do whatever you feel like doing,” a resident in favor of sales said. “It’s your right.”
Another resident agreed, saying marijuana is going to be in the community anyway and sales will still be around the area. He said it will be no different than alcohol sales.
County Legislator Dave Koch, D-Salamanca, noted the tax benefits that would go to the town if marijuana sales were allowed. The 13% tax on legal marijuana sales includes 9% going to the state and a 4% local excise tax that will be distributed to local governments. One percent goes to the county and 3% goes to the cities, town or villages within the county.
“I feel as though it would open the door to other things such as other drugs,” said one of the residents against sales. She said she thinks marijuana is a “gateway drug” and most people who use it try other drugs. “I think it would deter any more illicit drugs.”
According to the CDC, there is limited evidence suggesting that using marijuana increases the risk of using other, “harder” drugs beyond alcohol or tobacco, both of which are legal.
Sorgi said the town can only decide whether or not to allow sales. If users cause any disruptions in the town or if a shop sells marijuana to minors, those would be police matters for the state to handle and not something the town can prevent by opting out.
Another resident asked if the town’s decision on allowing sales would affect people who were convicted for illegally selling cannabis before. Sorgi said the town has no jurisdiction over existing convictions.
Brown said if any town residents have other opinions or comments, they can write a letter to the town. He said the board will do more research before making a decision later this year.
IN THE village of Ellicottville, the board has decided to allow marijuana sales. Mayor John Burrell said because the state has legalized recreational use, people will be using it in the village whether it’s sold there or not.
“By having sales permitted in Ellicottville, there will be an opportunity for people to buy it here, and the tax which is 3 percent will come to the village of Ellicottville,” he said. “If it’s purchased here, it will financially benefit our local budget.”
Burrell noted that once legal sales do begin, the state will still have regulations that oversee the process, similar to an establishment acquiring a liquor license.
“I have not had anybody with any opposition come to me about it,” he added.
Town of Ellicottville supervisor Matt McAndrew said the town is following suit with the village by allowing marijuana sales. He said the board decided to not opt out because they have the zoning laws in place.
“We feel we can handle it through our zoning, and it’s revenue,” he noted.
McAndrew said several towns in the county discussed the matter at a recent supervisors meeting and many who didn’t already have zoning laws have made the decision to opt out. He noted that the towns have the option to opt in later if they create zoning laws.
Like in the village, McAndrew said no town residents against allowing sales have approached him. He said when many of the other towns held their public hearings, no one attended them.
“There’s really not a whole lot to talk about until the state makes the rules,” he added. “It could be two years down the road before this gets all approved.”
If municipalities don’t choose to opt out by Dec. 31, they can’t opt out in the future.