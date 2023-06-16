Great Valley board to consider camping permits for new park

GREAT VALLEY — The town of Great Valley’s newest recreational property could soon permit RVs and campers to spend the night if a rental contract can be negotiated.
At its regular meeting Monday, the town board discussed the idea of offering families that rent the Baugh Family Public Park at the end of Mutton Hollow Road the possibility of setting up their recreation vehicles or travel trailers in the parking lot of the former Great Valley Youth Camp.
“If some family wants to do a reunion up there, do we want to allow them to access it to put campers on it?” Dan Brown, town supervisor, asked the board members. “There’s plenty of blacktop. There’s plenty of concrete. They’re not going to get stuck. They’re not going to get in trouble.”
A storage building, a pavilion and baseball backstop are the only structures standing at the 43-acre site. Nearby is the 10,000-acre McCarty Hill State Forest, the Finger Lakes Trail and Rock City as well as a snowmobile trail, mountain bike trail and cross country ski trails that meet with Holiday Valley.
Brown said he’s reached out to the town’s insurance agency and the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal and isn’t expecting any issues.
Town board members Sandy Goode and Jerry Musal said they wouldn’t want the town to supply any amenities or hook-ups for the campers. Brown said the town could provide water that’s pumped into the holding tank, but there would be no bathroom facilities or sewer system.
Some town residents in attendance said they liked the idea, but wondered about the clean-up afterwards. Brown said it would be no different than at the Kill Buck Community Park, which has virtually no issues due to the rental agreements.
Because the town plows the road and turns around in the parking area, Brown said it could be rented during the winter months as well.
Meanwhile, a community meet-and-greet is in the works as a grand opening for the Baugh Family Public Park later this summer and will be announced.
“Come up and get a hot dog and a bottle of water, take a look at the facilities and give us some ideas on what you think we should be doing here,” Brown said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, progress on the proposed solar farm on the old town gravel pit property continued with the town board’s approval of a reclamation plan for the site after the DEC’s tentative approval. Brown said the town’s goal was to reclaim the property but didn’t have the available funds to do so.
“The idea was we’re going to get as much of it done free by the solar company to take what used to be useful and now is useless and make it useful ground again,” he said.
Because the process is expected to be expensive, Brown said the cost would be covered by reducing the solar company’s payments over the 20-plus-year lease by about $50,000. He reiterated that it would cost the town nothing up front.
“This was a cost we knew was coming someday,” said town attorney Peter Sorgi. “The DEC is also working with us to have a less stringent reclamation.”
Despite the loss of future revenue, Brown said the town is getting a lot of needed work done and doesn’t have a problem with them working with the solar company on that agreement.
“If the solar company didn’t do this, we would have to spend the whole amount to get it done and there would be no solar back there,” he said. “There’d be zero money coming in.”