WEST VALLEY —Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary will be open on July 25 and Aug. 29 from 2-5 p.m.
See over 750 ducks, geese and swans from all over the world, two on the endangered list; the NeNe geese from Hawaii; and the red –breasted from Siberia. There will be guided tours and you can hand feed the geese and 1,000 Koi fish from Japan. See lots of baby goslings and ducklings.
Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, a 501c3 organization, has the two largest covered aviaries in the U.S., with more than 78 different species and 750 endangered and protected ducks, geese and swans.
For more info call (716) 942-6835, rosebird@frontiernet.net, or gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.