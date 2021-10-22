GOWANDA — A GoFundMe fundraiser launched Thursday had raised more than $17,500 for funeral expenses after the traffic death of a 27-year-old Gowanda woman as well as the death of her father.
Gowanda police reported that Elizabeth Tonello, 27, of 93 Johnson St., died after a head-on collision with another vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. on Sandhill Road.
Police report Tonello was traveling west when her vehicle appeared to cross into the eastbound lane and struck an eastbound vehicle operated by Neal Bennett of Route 438.
Tonello was pronounced dead at the scene. Bennett was transported to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo by Mercy Flight and was listed in serious condition.
Tonello and Bennett were the only occupants of the vehicles, police said. Tonello was reportedly responding to a family emergency at the time of the crash.
The GoFundMe fundraiser, which had raised the more than $17,500 from over 300 donations by Friday at 4 p.m., also mentions the death of her father.
The narrative from the fundraiser page reads: “Today we lost a beautiful and amazing young lady, Lizzy, and her father John. John left behind his beautiful wife Terry of 45 years.”
According to the page, John Tonello also left behind 11 children and was self-employed after spending some time working at Cliff Star.
The page said Elizabeth Tonello liked to go on walks and read and loved playing with her nieces and nephews. She worked at Gowanda High School assisting children with special needs and Creekside Market.
“Lizzy loved helping others,” the page continues. “She taught the kids how to mow. She loved to be outdoors and she loved when the family got together. She also loved attending her church at Gowanda Free Methodist.”
The GoFundMe site is https://gofund.me/e48e31bf
The accident is under investigation by a New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit.