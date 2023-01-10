OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its second Meeting with Mentor opportunity set for 8 to 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at OBD Laine Place, 301 N. Union St., in the third floor conference room.
“The idea behind these sit-downs is to cultivate a connection between people who may not otherwise dialogue and that dialogue helping them to grow in some way be it professionally or personally,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager.
Organizers said whether you are a seasoned professional, someone just beginning their career or somewhere in between mentoring is a valuable resource that can benefit everyone.
Chris Napoleon was born and raised in Allegany. After graduating from Allegany High School, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to earn a Master of Science in manufacturing management from Kettering University in Flint, Mich., returning to the area and starting a business out of his garage 25 years later.
Napoleon Engineering Services is the largest independent bearing inspection and testing facility in the United States, headquartered at 1601 Johnson St., Olean, and undergoing a 24,000-square-foot expansion to be completed the first part of this year.
Napoleon will discuss how he got to where he is now, the habits that keep him there and ways he continues to grow and stay relevant.
“While these are one-time sessions and not a mentorship in the full sense of the word, they are very much a chance to get advice and guidance from someone who has and continues to achieve exponential success in their field,” Dreher said.
Only the first eight who sign up will be able to attend. There is no fee. Email erica@oleanny.com or call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 to reserve your spot today.