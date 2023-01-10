Chris Napolean

Chris Napoleon, owner of Napoleon Engineering Services of Olean, speaks as a guest lecturer at his alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its second Meeting with Mentor opportunity set for 8 to 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at OBD Laine Place, 301 N. Union St., in the third floor conference room.

“The idea behind these sit-downs is to cultivate a connection between people who may not otherwise dialogue and that dialogue helping them to grow in some way be it professionally or personally,” said Erica Dreher, member services manager.

