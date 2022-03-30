Girls in Manufacturing Day inspiring local students

OLEAN — Dozens of girls from across the region spent Saturday morning at Jamestown Community College learning all about the many STEM career fields that await them after high school.
The third annual Eaton Girls in Manufacturing Day welcomed girls from local school districts and their parents or guardians to take part in the event that included guest speakers, workshops, mini classes and a tour of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus.
Part of the Dream It Do It of Western New York program, the Girls in Manufacturing program encourages girls to expand their skills in science, technology, engineering and math, with an emphasis on how these disciplines are all a part of manufacturing.
“We’ve gathered an amazing group of women in manufacturing to show you the career and educational opportunities there are right here in our area,” Evelyn Sabina, DIDI Director, told the girls at the beginning of the day.
In the audience were some new and familiar faces, Sabina said, including members of the Girls in Manufacturing Club and the Dream It Do It 500.
Throughout the year, girls are introduced to professional women in the area who work for manufacturers. Through tours, clubs, presentations, activities, camps and more, the program is designed to inspire girls 9 to 14 to consider a career in advanced manufacturing.
Paula Snyder, JCC Executive Director, said the day was the premiere event for the Cattaraugus County Campus in welcoming the community back since COVID began. She said it was wonderful to see so many girls and women on campus again.
“Years ago there weren’t as many fields open to women as there are now,” she said. “Now you can design the submarine, drive the submarine and manufacture the submarine or the shuttle or the aircraft or all those medical devices. Women are on the ground level and soaring past helping develop into action and it’s so exciting.”
Jennifer Clarke, Human Resources Manager at Eaton, which sponsors Girls in Manufacturing, said inclusion and diversity brings different ideas and perspectives to manufacturing. She said the events the girls took part in during the day could help them decide what careers they want to pursue, especially the many local job opportunities in STEM.
“I definitely ask you to take your activities today, think about what you want to do in the future and go for it,” she added.
Kathleen Martel, Director of Workforce Development at JCC, helped start Dream It Do It in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, laying the groundwork for all the programs it hosts today.
After visiting some of the local schools, Martel said they quickly learned the students needed more experience in manufacturing but there were no opportunities or labs at that time.
“It’s a great partnership that we have in this area through education and manufacturing to get the workforce up and skilled and ready for work in really good paying jobs,” she said. “
Melissa Curran, Director of Corporate Services at SolEpoxy, said she wants the girls in attendance to be authentic, honest, themselves and inspiring when pursuing their future ambitions. Curran shared some of her personal story and the path she took to get to where she is today, and they can get anywhere they want even if it’s not a linear path.
“Success probably will not look like what you think it’s going to look like. Don’t be surprised by that,” she said. “Any job worth doing is worth doing your best because people will notice, and the most important person who will notice is you.”
After the morning of speakers, the girls in attendance split into four groups and rotated through four workshop groups with local manufacturers who worked with the students as mentors in the art of coding, CNC and machining, robotics and welding and cookie chemistry.
After a lunch break, the girls split into two groups again to take a look at the Dream It Do It Soapbox Derby and take a mini tour of the JCC campus.