Friends of Allegany State Park have received a grant of $10,399 to install interpretive kiosks, add a video screen and repair damage to the historic Red House Sawmill.
The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York announced grants grants to support not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of 29 state parks, historic sites and public lands.
The 29 grants provided to partner organizations will help to improve the maintenance of these historic open spaces.
The Park and Trail Partnership Program grants are funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund and support partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance tasks, provide educational programming, and promote public use of the parks through hosting of special events.