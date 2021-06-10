Franklinville senior to receive McGee nursing scholarship

OLEAN — A Franklinville senior is one of two area graduates to recently receive the Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Nicole Hoeckh, of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, and Grace Elder, of Cassadaga Valley Central School, each received the scholarship named for Patricia E. “Pat” McGee, the late state senator.
The scholarship is given to traditional and non-traditional students from the 57th State Senate District, which includes much of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, who are pursuing nursing degrees.
The scholarship is established through the Pat McGee Endowment Fund, memorializing McGee who served as the 57th district’s senator from 2003 to 2005. She previously represented the 56th District from 1999 to 2000, serving much of the same area before redistricting.
Hoeckh will continue her education at Jamestown Community College, and Elder will attend Daemen College. Each student received a $700 award.
The McGee Nursing Scholarship was established in 2005, since which the fund has supported over $59,000 in scholarship awards for students in the 57th State Senate District.
Donations can be made to the Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.