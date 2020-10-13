YORKSHIRE — Multiple fire agencies spanning four counties responded to a junkyard fire in Yorkshire Tuesday evening.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, the blaze at Lars Auto Stop, 3484 West Yorkshire Road, was first reported at 3:54 p.m.
The dispatcher stated that he believed the fire began in a building at the facility that contained several vehicles. There were early reports of explosions, possibly as a result of vehicle fuel tanks igniting.
Responding to the scene were firefighters from Yorkshire, Delevan, Franklinville, Farmersville, Ischua, Machias, Arcade, Bliss, Holland, Chaffee-Sardinia and even a tanker from Olean. The dispatcher indicated additional departments responded from Erie and Allegany county, though he did not have the full list.
Many of the departments responding sent tankers, as there was reportedly some difficulty obtaining enough water to combat the blaze with local creeks being dry.
The dispatcher had no information regarding potential injuries.
No further information was available Tuesday night, as the scene was still active at press time.