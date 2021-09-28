LIMESTONE — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has announced the schedule for its influenza vaccine clinics, starting Thursday in Limestone.
The health department will offer the vaccinations at 10 locations through Nov. 1.
The clinics will accept the following: Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Independent Health, Molina, Fidelis,Univera and Medicare-type insurances. The cash cost.
The dates, times and location of the clinics are:
• Thursday: 1-4 p.m., Limestone Limestone Community Center, 6180 Limestone Run Road.
• Oct. 5: 2-6 p.m., Franklinville Volunteer Fire Department, 75 N. Main St.
• Oct. 13: 2-6 p.m., Cattaraugus Ambulance 211 S. Main St.
• Oct. 14: 2-6 p.m., Randolph Randolph Municipal Building 72 Main St.
• Oct. 19: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., John Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., Olean.
• Oct. 20: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., SUNY Jamestown Community College’ Cutco Theatre, 305 N. Barry St.
• Oct. 21: 2-6 p.m., Cattaraugus County Health Department, 69 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca.