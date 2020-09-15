Firefighters respond to fire on Front Street Monday
OLEAN — At 2:30 p.m, City of Olean Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 118 Front St. in the city of Olean.
Fire crews arrived to the scene in just four minutes, where they found a working attic fire in a two and-and a half story residential structure.
All occupants were reported having made it out of the burning structure, and two residents were evaluated for mild smoke inhalation, but Richardson reported they were not transported to the hospital.
Animals were reported missing, however a cat and rabbit were rescued from the fire by firefighters.
“Incident Command requested a second alarm to bring an additional crew in to fight the fire,” said Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. “Crews advanced hose lines to the attic and the fire was deemed under control at 3:07 PM.”
“Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $15,000,” Richardson said.
The City of Olean Fire Department responded with two engines; a ladder truck; three ambulances; and a code enforcement vehicle.
City of Olean firefighters were assisted by Trans Am Ambulance Services; the City of Olean Police; city Streets Department; National Grid; and National Fuel.
Richardson reported the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team remained on scene until 4:40 p.m., with the cause of the fire still pending release by team members.