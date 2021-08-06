Fancher Furniture clock returns home to Salamanca museum

SALAMANCA — The last clock to come off the production line at the former Fancher Furniture company has found its forever home at the Salamanca Historical Society and Museum on Main Street.
The clock, now on display in the museum, was donated by former Fancher officer Bruce Erickson. Salamanca City Historian James K. Griffith said he was contacted by Erickson in July about the donation and moved quickly to see it come to fruition.
“We have a display on the third floor of the museum that shows several pictures of the Fancher fire in 2010, but often lament the fact that we had no actual examples of the fine quality furniture made by Fancher employees,” he said. “Mr. Erickson’s donation takes care of that situation quite nicely.”
A video interview of Erickson was conducted by Griffith and Salamanca Rail Museum Executive Director Jare Cardinal as part of the joint grant both museums received from the Museum Association of New York.
The video will be made part of the virtual display that will be available in the fall on both museum websites.
The fully operating clock chimes regularly and may be viewed at the museum, 125 Main St., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.