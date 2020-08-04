OLEAN — The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market will also be celebrating National Farmers Market Week Friday with a Give Back New York food drive.
“Give Back New York,” is a new week-long statewide program from the Farmers’ Market Federation of New York. The program encourages farm markets across the state to collect fresh produce and canned goods from both customers and vendors.
“It is very important in this time of the virus with many people out of work and looking for a helping hand that we as a community share our resources and support those in need,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager. “So please stop by, shop local and donate. As a community we can do this together.”
The market is located at Tractor Supply on Constitution Avenue, and operates Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. with a full array of locally grown and prepared food.
Farmers, vendors and patrons of the farmers market will have an opportunity to donate the items collected to the Olean Food Pantry and Genesis House. They will also be collecting other needed items for Genesis House, including canned goods, shelf-stable products, and new towels, washcloths and pillows.
Of course monetary donations are always accepted and donation boxes will be located at the front of the farmers market.
The Olean Food Pantry is busier than ever as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect local residents.
“We are so very grateful for the generous support of our community and we feel blessed to be able to help,” said DB Busan, nutrition education and outreach coordinator for the food pantry. “Because of the stressful situation, all income, residency and employment restrictions have been waived and folks can visit the pantry once a week, if need be.”
The Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market is encouraging patrons to visit Friday and support both the local farmers and vendors.
“Each person who buys from a vendor will have their name entered in a raffle for a Beef & Barrel gift certificate,” said Gardner.
For more information, Gardner can be reached at enchantedmountainsmarket@gmail.com or (585) 403 – 6150.