ELLICOTTVILLE — Elsa Woodarek will soon be off to Walt Disney World Resort with 100 other high school students where they will participate in the Disney Dreamers Academy March 3-6.
The educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort plans to return with a reimagined approach marking its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
During the four-day event, students selected for the annual program will participate in sessions teaching valuable life tools including leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. They will also experience in-depth career workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with the students’ dreams.
Woodarek, a senior at Ellicottville Central School, said she’s a little starstruck that she’s been chosen to be a Disney Dreamer. She’s excited and grateful for being given this opportunity.
“Having the opportunity to be around successful people who are out in the real world doing things with leadership, on a larger scale, will further my leadership skills,” she said. “I will be able to meet like-minded people who also have these big dreams of helping the world.”
Woodarek said she learned about the program over the summer from an aunt who encouraged her to apply for the academy. Her aunt told her that the Disney Dreamers Academy was a great program.
“I had never heard of the program but it sounded completely awesome, so I applied for it,” she said.
These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.
“We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year’s class,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We’ve embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we’re thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs and new mentors.”
The Disney Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences at Walt Disney World while working side-by-side with and hearing inspirational stories from community and business leaders, Disney cast members, celebrities and other special guests.
In a new initiative, Disney Dreamers Academy, in partnership with ESPN’s The Undefeated and GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Cordae, is awarding college scholarships to 11 students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Walt Disney was a Dreamer and the academy’s mission continues his belief in the power of dreams. According to the Disney Dreamers Academy, several traits make exceptional young people stand out among their peers. They include intellectual curiosity, compassion, courage, a positive outlook and a generous spirit, and optimism about the future.
Because she’s been naturally drawn towards taking leadership roles all during high school, Woodarek thinks she will benefit the most from the program’s leadership skills workshop.
Woodarek is her senior class president and part of the New Vision-Health Professions Program at the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES in Olean, which is an elective program for high school seniors who plan to attend college and major in a health related field.
Woodarek was named an All Western New York Fall Scholar Athlete for girls’ soccer. Last year, she founded the ECS Caring Closet, which is a student-run effort to collect new or gently used clothing items for free distribution among the Pre-K to 12 Ellicottville Central School student body.
After high school graduation, she plans to attend either North Carolina State University or Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania where she will major in public health or public policy.
“Right now, I’m thinking that I want to work with health policy, possibly within the Department of Veterans Affairs,” she said. “Maybe, one day, I will work as a hospital administrator or something along those lines in the healthcare field with a mix of business and law.”
Woodarek is the daughter of Christopher and Kim Woodarek of Ellicottville, and has an older brother, Walter. She said her mother will accompany her on the trip and they’ll stay at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. Chosen students and a parent or guardian are given an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the event.
For more information about the program and how to apply, visit online at disneydreamersacademy.com.